थिएटर का मजा अब घर पर! Thomson ने लॉन्च किया कम कीमत वाला 50-इंच का धांसू Google TV
topStories1hindi1711950
Hindi Newsटेक

थिएटर का मजा अब घर पर! Thomson ने लॉन्च किया कम कीमत वाला 50-इंच का धांसू Google TV

Thomson Launches Android 11 Google TVs with 4K Display: कंपनी ने FA series की टीवी और 4k डिस्प्ले वाला गूगल टीवी पेश किया है. इसके अलावा कंपनी ने वॉशिंग मशीन की भी रेंज लॉन्च की है. आइए जानते हैं नए लॉन्च हुए Thomson टीवी के बारे में डिटेल में...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

थिएटर का मजा अब घर पर! Thomson ने लॉन्च किया कम कीमत वाला 50-इंच का धांसू Google TV

Thomson Launches Android 11 Google TVs with 4K Display: स्मार्ट टीवी का काफी क्रेज है. लोग अब नॉर्मल टीवी की जगह स्मार्ट टीवी की तरफ जा रहे हैं. फ्रेंच कंज्यूमर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक ब्रांड Thomson ने भारत में नई टीवी रेंज को पेश किया है. कंपनी ने FA series की टीवी और 4k डिस्प्ले वाला गूगल टीवी पेश किया है. इसके अलावा कंपनी ने वॉशिंग मशीन की भी रेंज लॉन्च की है. आइए जानते हैं नए लॉन्च हुए Thomson टीवी के बारे में डिटेल में...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Hina Khan
लिपलॉक कर बुरी फंसी हिना खान, बॉयफ्रेंड संग वीडियो देख भड़के ट्रोलर्स; बोले- कलंक है