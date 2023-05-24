इस शख्स ने बना डाली Time Machine, फिर पहुंच गया साल 2047 से सीधा 2022 में, अब करने जा रहा बड़ा काम
इस शख्स ने बना डाली Time Machine, फिर पहुंच गया साल 2047 से सीधा 2022 में, अब करने जा रहा बड़ा काम

Time Machine: भविष्य में सफर करने की बात तो आप सभी ने जरूर सुनी होगी लेकिन ज्यादातर यह किताबी बातें लगती हैं हालांकि इस दावे के बाद आपको शायद आपको इन बातों में कोई सच्चाई नजर आने लगेगी.

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:02 PM IST

इस शख्स ने बना डाली Time Machine, फिर पहुंच गया साल 2047 से सीधा 2022 में, अब करने जा रहा बड़ा काम

Time Traveller: टाइम मशीन ज्यादातर लोगों को कोरी कल्पना लगती है यहां तक कि आप भी इसे महज किताबी बातें मानते होंगे. साइंस जगत में टाइम ट्रैवल और टाइम मशीन का जिक्र अक्सर होता रहता है लेकिन आज तक कोई भी वैज्ञानिक इन बातों की पुष्टि नहीं कर पाया है कि क्या हकीकत में टाइम मशीन होती है. अगर आप गूगल पर पड़ेंगे तो आपको पता चलेगा कि सैकड़ों सालों से टाइम मशीन बनाने पर कई वैज्ञानिक अपना काफी पैसा और समय बर्बाद कर चुके हैं लेकिन अब तक इसे बनाया नहीं जा सका है लेकिन हाल ही में एक शख्स के दावे ने सबके होश उड़ा कर रख दिए हैं. दरअसल शख्स ने दावा किया है कि वह साल 2047 से साल 2022 में आया था और अब साल 2023 हो गया है और वह यही पर रह कर एक बड़ा काम कर रहा है.

