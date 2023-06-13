OnePlus के होश उड़ाने आया Xiaomi Pad 6! कम कीमत में पाएं स्टाइलिश डिजाइन और इतना कुछ
Xiaomi Pad 6 लॉन्च हो चुका है. टैबलेट को दो वैरिएंट में पेश किया गया है. 128 जीबी स्टोरेज वाले बेस मॉडल की कीमत 26,999 रुपये है. 8 जीबी रैम और 256 जीबी स्टोरेज वाले हाई-एंड मॉडल की कीमत 28,999 रुपये है.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Xiaomi ने भारत में ऑफिशियली Xiaomi Pad 6 को लॉन्च कर दिया है. Xiaomi Pad 6 को दो वैरिएंट में पेश किया गया है. 128 जीबी स्टोरेज वाले बेस मॉडल की कीमत 26,999 रुपये है. 8 जीबी रैम और 256 जीबी स्टोरेज वाले हाई-एंड मॉडल की कीमत 28,999 रुपये है. टैबलेट पर बैंक ऑफर्स भी है, जिससे कीमत को काफी कम किया जा सकता है. ICICI बैंक कार्ड यूजर्स को 3 हजार रुपये का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट दिया जाएगा. उसके बाद कीमत क्रमशः 23,999 रुपये और 25,999 रुपये हो जाएगी.यह टैबलेट 21 जून से Amazon, Mi.com और Xiaomi के रिटेल स्टोर्स पर देश भर में बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होगा.

