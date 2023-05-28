Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update: अक्षरा ने मना किया अभिमन्यु के लिए खाना बनाने से, शुरु हुआ नया बवाल
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update: अक्षरा ने मना किया अभिमन्यु के लिए खाना बनाने से, शुरु हुआ नया बवाल

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata hai: स्टार प्लस का नंबर 1 शो ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है (Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata hai) में अभीर को लेकर अक्षरा और अभिमन्यु आमने सामने आ गए है. दोनों के बीच सीरियल में अक्सर तकरार देखने को मिलती है. जब से अभिमन्यु को इस बात का पता चला है कि अभीर उसका और अक्षरा का बेटा है तब से दोनों के बीच अभीर को लेकर लड़ाई होती रहती हैं. 

