Ridhi Dogra: तो क्या तलाक के बाद शादीशुदा एक्टर से हुआ 'असुर 2' की इस एक्ट्रेस का ब्रेकअप?
Ridhi Dogra: तो क्या तलाक के बाद शादीशुदा एक्टर से हुआ 'असुर 2' की इस एक्ट्रेस का ब्रेकअप?

Asur 2 वेब सीरीज में नुसरत का रोल निभाकर फैंस को इंप्रेस करने वाली रिद्धि डोगरा के लेटेस्ट पोस्ट ने तहलका मचा दिया है. रिद्धि ने इस पोस्ट में बताया कि उनका बॉयफ्रेंड धोखेबाज निकला. ये कोई और नहीं बल्कि मशहूर टीवी एक्टर हैं.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:48 AM IST

Ridhi Dogra: 'असुर 2 (Asur 2) वेब सीरीज में नुसरत का किरदार निभाने वाली रिद्धि डोगरा इन दिनों अपने पोस्ट की वजह से सुर्खियों में है. रिद्धि ने हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट किया है. जिसमें एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा- 'करण बद्दतमीज है.' फिर क्या था लोग इसे एक्ट्रेस के ब्रेकअप से जोड़ने लगे. खास बात है कि ये करण कोई और नहीं टीवी एक्टर करण वी ग्रोवर है जो शादीशुदा है. 

