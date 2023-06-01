Neha Marda: नेहा मर्दा का शॉकिंग खुलासा, डिलीवरी के पहले बिगड़ गई थी तबीयत; डॉक्टर ने पूछा था- मां को बचाएं या बच्चे को
Neha Marda शादी के 10 साल बाद मां बनी है. मां बनने के एक महीने बाद नेहा ने अपने यूट्यूब चैनल पर प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान हुई दिक्कतों के बारे में बताया. इसके साथ ही नेहा ने कहा कि हालत इतनी ज्यादा खराब हो गई थी कि डॉक्टर ने कहा था मां को बचाएं या फिर बच्चे को.

Neha Marda on Pregnancy Complication: 'बालिका वधू' सीरियल में ताई सा का रोल निभाने वाली नेहा मर्दा (Neha Marda) शादी के 10 साल बाद हाल ही में मां बनी है. नेहा ने अप्रैल में बेबी गर्ल को जन्म दिया. डिलीवरी के बाद नेहा ने यूट्यूब चैनल पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया जो खूब चर्चा में है. इस वीडियो में नेहा मर्दा ने बताया कि उनकी डिलीवरी नॉर्मल हुई या फिर सी सेक्शन से. इसके साथ ही एक्ट्रेस ने बताया कि उनकी जान पर बन आई थी.

