Jannat Zubair: कभी जन्नत जुबैर के किसिंग सीन्स ना करने पर मचा था बवाल, अब बोली- पापा के फैसले का कोई रिग्रेट नहीं
टेलिविज़न

Jannat Zubair: कभी जन्नत जुबैर के किसिंग सीन्स ना करने पर मचा था बवाल, अब बोली- पापा के फैसले का कोई रिग्रेट नहीं

Jannat Zubair नो किसिंग पॉलिस को फॉलो करती है. अब इसे लेकर जन्नत जुबैर ने खुलकर बात की. साथ ही बताया कि ये फैसला उनके पिता का है और इसे लेकर उन्हें कोई भी रिग्रेट नहीं है. 

Jannat Zubair: 'बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2' (Bigg Boss OTT 2) में जन्नत जुबैर (Jannat Zubair) का आना कंफर्म हो गया है. जन्नत की पॉपुलैरिटी का अंदाजा आप उनके बढ़ते फॉलोअर्स को देखकर लगा सकते हैं. इन्होंने बतौर चाइल्स आर्टिस्ट काम करना शुरू कर दिया था. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है एक्ट्रेस नो किसिंग पॉलिसी को फॉलो करती है. अब इसे लेकर जन्नत जुबैर ने खुलकर बात की. साथ ही बताया कि ये फैसला उनके पिता का है और इसे लेकर उन्हें कोई भी रिग्रेट नहीं है.

