Sandhya Bindani: संध्या बींदड़ी का ये हॉट लुक देख फूट पड़ेगा भाभो का गुस्सा! सिर से पैर तक एक्सपोजिंग है ड्रेस
Sandhya Bindani: संध्या बींदड़ी का ये हॉट लुक देख फूट पड़ेगा भाभो का गुस्सा! सिर से पैर तक एक्सपोजिंग है ड्रेस

Diya Aur Baati Hum सीरियल में संध्या का रोल निभाने वाली दीपिका सिंह का लेटेस्ट लुक फैंस के होश उड़ रहा है. इस फोटो में एक्ट्रेस ऑरेंज कलर की रिवीलिंग ड्रेस पहनकर कैमरे के सामने अपने हुस्न को फ्लॉन्ट करती हुई नजर आईं.

 

Jun 26, 2023

Sandhya Bindani: 'दीया और बाती हम' (Diya Aur Baati Hum) में 5 मीटर की साड़ी लपेटने वाली संध्या बींदड़ी (Deepika Singh) ने अपनी ऐसी फोटोज शेयर कर दी है जिसे देखकर आप भी कहेंगे कि ये क्या हो गया है संध्या को. संध्या ने ऑरेंज कलर की शिमरी ड्रेस पहनकर ऐसे-ऐसे कातिलाना पोज दिए हैं कि तस्वीरों को देखकर भाभो का मुंह खुला का खुला रह जाएगा. यहां तक कि इस बार सूरज भी संध्या का साथ नहीं दे पाएगा.

