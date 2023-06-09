अगले हफ्ते शादी करेंगे 'इमली' फेम Sumbul Touqeer के पिता, जानें कौन है सौतेली मां
Imlie फेम सुंबुल तौकीर के पिता तौकीर खान अगले हफ्ते दूसरी शादी करने जा रहे हैं. पिता की दूसरी शादी को लेकर एक्ट्रेस काफी ज्यादा एक्साइटेड हैं. सुंबुल के पिता बिग बॉस से लाइमलाइट में आए थे.

Sumbul Touqeer Father Wedding: 'इमली' फेम सुंबुल तौकीर (Sumbul Touqeer) से जुड़ी बड़ी जानकारी है. खबरों की मानों तो सुंबुल तौकीर के पिता दोबारा जल्द ही शादी करने वाले है. शादी को लेकर सुंबुल और उनकी बहन काफी ज्यादा एक्साइटेड हैं और पिता की दूसरी शादी की तैयारियों में बिजी है. सुंबुल को उनके पिता ने अकेले पाला है. एक्ट्रेस जब 6 साल की थीं तो उनके पेरेंट्स अलग हो गए थे.

