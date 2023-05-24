Tv Actress: 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की इस एक्ट्रेस ने भी फेस किया कास्टिंग काउच! बोलीं- पहली बार...
Karishma Tanna Tv Shows and Movies: एक्ट्रेस करिश्मा तन्ना ने हाल ही के इंटरव्यू में कास्टिंग काउच पर बात की है. एक्ट्रेस ने बताया, वह कास्टिंग काउच का सामना कर चुकी हैं...!

Karishma Tanna on Casting Couch: एक्ट्रेस करिश्मा तन्ना (Karishma Tanna) इन दिनों अपकमिंग वेब सीरीज 'स्कूप' को लेकर खूब सुर्खियों में छाई हुई हैं. हंसल मेहता की कंट्रोवर्शियल टॉपिक पर बनी वेब सीरीज स्कूप को लेकर एक्ट्रेस जमकर प्रमोशन्स के लिए कई इंटरव्यू में हिस्सा ले रही हैं. इसी कड़ी में एक्ट्रेस ने एक इंटरव्यू दिया है, जहां उन्होंने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ से लेकर करियर और कास्टिंग काउच पर भी बात की है. करिश्मा तन्ना (Karishma Tanna Tv Shows) ने कास्टिंग काउच पर बात करते हुए बताया कि उन्होंने भी इसका सामना किया है. आइए, यहां जानते हैं एक्ट्रेस ने कास्टिंग काउच को लेकर क्या कहा है.

