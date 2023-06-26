Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’

Kusha Kapila Husband: फेमस यूट्यूबर कुशा कपिला पति जोरावर आहलुवालिया से अलग होने जा रही हैं. इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने खुद इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट शेयर कर दी है.

Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’

Kusha Kapila Latest News: सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर और फेमस यूट्यूबर कुशा कपिला (Kusha Kapila) को लेकर चौंकाने वाली खबर आई है. शादी के 6 साल बाद वो पति जोरावर आहलुवालिया (Zorawar Ahluwalia) से अलग होने जा रही हैं और ये फैसला दोनों ने सहमति से लिया है. कुशा ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए ही इसकी जानकारी दी है और इस फैसले के बारे में जानकर उनके फैंस शॉक्ड रह गए हैं.

