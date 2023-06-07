Neha Kakkar Kissing Video: जब कंटेस्टेंट ने नेहा कक्कड़ को पकड़कर जबरदस्ती कर लिया था KISS,शॉक्ड हो गए थे सब
Neha Kakkar Kissing Video: जब कंटेस्टेंट ने नेहा कक्कड़ को पकड़कर जबरदस्ती कर लिया था KISS,शॉक्ड हो गए थे सब

Neha Kakkar किसी ना किसी वजह से चर्चा में रहती है.लेकिन क्या आपको पता है ऑडिशन के दौरान एक कंटेस्टेंट ने नेहा कक्कड़ के साथ ऐसी हरकत कर दी कि उस वीडियो के वायरल होते ही खूब बवाल मचा था. यहां तक कि खुद नेहा भी शॉक्ड थीं.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Neha Kakkar Kissing Video: जब कंटेस्टेंट ने नेहा कक्कड़ को पकड़कर जबरदस्ती कर लिया था KISS,शॉक्ड हो गए थे सब

Neha Kakkar Kissing Video: नेहा कक्कड़ (Neha Kakkar) आए दिन किसी ना किसी कंट्रोवर्सी में फंस जाती है. कुछ वक्त पहले नेहा कक्कड़ का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुआ था. ये वीडियो एक रियलिटी शो के सेट का था जिसमें नेहा को एक कंटेस्टेंट ने जबरदस्ती आकर किस कर लिया था. नेहा का सेट से ये वीडियो खूब वायरल हुआ था और उसके बाद खूब बवाल भी मचा था.

