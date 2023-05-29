Dipika Kakar Quit Acting: 'ससुराल सिमर का' फेम एक्ट्रेस दीपिका कक्कड़ ने छोड़ी एक्टिंग, इस वजह से लिया चौंकाने वाला फैसला!
Dipika Kakar Quit Acting: 'ससुराल सिमर का' फेम एक्ट्रेस दीपिका कक्कड़ ने छोड़ी एक्टिंग, इस वजह से लिया चौंकाने वाला फैसला!

Dipika Kakar को लेकर शॉकिंग खबर है. अपनी बेहतरीन एक्टिंग से लोगों का दिल जीतने वाली दीपिका ने एक्टिंग छोड़ दी है. वो अब बतौर हाउसवाइफ और मां आगे की लाइफ जीना चाहती हैं.

Dipika Kakar Quit Acting: 'ससुराल सिमर का' फेम एक्ट्रेस दीपिका कक्कड़ ने छोड़ी एक्टिंग, इस वजह से लिया चौंकाने वाला फैसला!

Dipika Kakar Quit Acting: 'ससुराल सिमर का' एक्ट्रेस दीपिका कक्कड़ (Dipika Kakar) जल्द ही मां बनने वाली हैं. प्रेग्नेंसी के दिनों में एक्ट्रेस लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव है और एक से बढ़कर एक तस्वीरें शेयर कर रही हैं. इस बीच एक्ट्रेस ने हाल ही में दिए इंटरव्यू में खुलासा किया है कि वो एक्टिंग छोड़ रही हैं और बतौर हाउसवाइफ और मां जिंदगी जीना चाहती हैं.

