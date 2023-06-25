Juhi Parmar: 4 साल पहले हुआ था कुछ ऐसा, एक हादसे ने पहुंचा दिया था आईसीयू!
topStories1hindi1752600
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Juhi Parmar: 4 साल पहले हुआ था कुछ ऐसा, एक हादसे ने पहुंचा दिया था आईसीयू!

TV Actress Juhi Parmar: जूही परमार ने कुमकुम सीरियल से एक्टिंग की दुनिया में कदम रखा और वो छा गईं. इसके बाद वो टीवी का बड़ा चेहरा बन गईं. वो कई और टीवी सीरियल्स में दिखीं और लोगों ने उन्हें खूब प्यार दिया

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:03 AM IST

Trending Photos

Juhi Parmar: 4 साल पहले हुआ था कुछ ऐसा, एक हादसे ने पहुंचा दिया था आईसीयू!

Juhi Parmar Photos: जूही परमार एक समय में टीवी का बड़ा चेहरा रही हैं. उन्होंने कुमकुम जैसा हिट सीरियल दिया है जिसे लोगो ने खूब पसंद किया लेकिन कुछ सालों से वो एक्टिंग से दूर है. हाल ही में उनका इंटरव्यू हुआ जिसमे उन्होंने उस रात के बारे में रिवील किया जब उनका सामना मौत से हुआ था और उनकी जान बमुश्किल ही बची थी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Hotel Booking Rules
होटल में चेक इन चाहे जब करो लेकिन कमरा दोपहर 12 बजे ही क्यों खाली करना पड़ता है?
Patna Opposition Parties Meeting
विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर स्मृति ईरानी ने कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी 'चुभ'
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
PM Modi US Visit
US कांग्रेस में दिखा PM मोदी का जलवा, ऑटोग्राफ-सेल्फी लेने के लिए दौड़ते दिखे सांसद