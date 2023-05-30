Meow: लड़की ने होंठ पर 'म्याऊं' वाला टैटू बनवा लिया, मच गया बवाल..तस्वीर वायरल
Tattoo: इस टैटू को लड़की ने इस वजह से बनवाया क्योंकि उसको ये शब्द काफी पसंद आए थे. लेकिन उसे क्या पता था कि उसे लेने के देने पड़ जाएंगे और उसका पूरा का पूरा चेहरा बिगड़ जाएगा.

Lips Tattoo Of Meow: टैटू को लेकर युवाओं के बीच अलग दीवानगी है. लड़की और लड़के दोनों अपने शरीर के अजीबोगरीब हिस्सों पर टैटू बनवाते दिखाई देते हैं. कई बार वे सफल होते हैं तो कई बार असफल होते हैं. इसी कड़ी में एक लड़की ने अपने होंठ पर ऐसा टैटू बनवा लिया कि अब वह पछता रही है. उसकी इच्छा थी कि उसके होंठ कुछ अलग दिखें, इसके लिए उसने मशीन से होंठ पर टैटू बनवा लिए. लेकिन जब वह टैटू बनवाकर काफी परेशान हो गई. 

