Dry Fruits And Milk: गुनगुने दूध में इन ड्राई फ्रूट्स को करें मिक्स, फायदे गिन नहीं पाएंगे आप
Dry Fruits And Milk: गुनगुने दूध में इन ड्राई फ्रूट्स को करें मिक्स, फायदे गिन नहीं पाएंगे आप

Dry Fruits And Milk Combination: दूध और ड्राई फ्रूट्स दोनों ही सेहत के लिए काफी फायदेमंद हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि इन्हें एक साथ मिक्स करके पीने से शरीर को कितने लाभ मिल सकते हैं?

Jun 01, 2023

Cashews, Raisins and Almonds With Milk: भारत में दूध की खपत काफी ज्यादा है, बच्चे, बूढ़े और जवान हर उम्र के लोग इस सुपरड्रिंक को पीना पसंद करते हैं, मिल्क अपने आप में एक कंप्लीट फूड माना जाता है क्योंकि इसमें लगभग सभी तरह के जरूरी पोषक तत्व पाए जाते हैं. एक हेल्दी इंसान को दिनभर में कम से कम 2 ग्लास दूध पीना ही चाहिए. ग्रेटर नोएडा के GIMS अस्पताल में कार्यरत मशहूर डाइटीशियन आयुषी यादव (Ayushi Yadav) ने ZEE NEWS को बताया कि अगर हम गर्म दूध में कुछ ड्राई फ्रूट्स मिक्स कर देंगे तो इसकी न्यूट्रीशनल वैल्यू काफी बढ़ जाएगी और हमारे शरीर को कई तरह के फायदे हो सकते हैं.

