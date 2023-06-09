Al-Haram Masjid: आग उगलती गर्मी में भी अल-हरम मस्जिद का फर्श कैसे रहता है ठंडा?
topStories1hindi1731073
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Al-Haram Masjid: आग उगलती गर्मी में भी अल-हरम मस्जिद का फर्श कैसे रहता है ठंडा?

Marble of Al Haram Masjid: जो लोग जून-जुलाई में सऊदी अरब का रुख करते हैं, वे बताते हैं कि रेगिस्तान की तपती गर्मी में भी हरम शरीफ का फर्श कभी गर्म नहीं होता बल्कि ऐसा लगता है जैसे फर्श के नीचे ठंडे पानी के पाइप लगे हों, जो फर्श को ठंडा रखते हैं. अब इसका राज क्या है, चलिए जानते हैं. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

Al-Haram Masjid: आग उगलती गर्मी में भी अल-हरम मस्जिद का फर्श कैसे रहता है ठंडा?

Saudi Arab Muslims & Islam:  मुसलमानों के लिए मक्का-मदीना दुनिया के सबसे पवित्र स्थलों में से एक है. हर साल लाखों लोग हज की यात्रा पर सऊदी अरब जाते हैं. यहां वह खुशहाली और अपनों की लंबी उम्र के लिए दुआ मांगते हैं.  सऊदी अरब के मक्का प्रांत में स्थित है दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी अल-हरम मस्जिद. काबा को यही मस्जिद घेरे हुए है.अल-हरम दुनिया की आठवीं सबसे विशाल इमारत भी है. हालांकि वक्त के साथ इसमें कुछ बदलाव भी हुए हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani