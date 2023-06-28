Explainer: जहां सदियों से रहा ईसाई धर्म का बोलबाला, वहां होटल और डिस्को में क्यों बदले जा रहे चर्च?
Explainer: जहां सदियों से रहा ईसाई धर्म का बोलबाला, वहां होटल और डिस्को में क्यों बदले जा रहे चर्च?

Empty churches get second life in Belgium: बेल्जियम के जिन चर्च में लोगों के पुरखे अपने पापों को स्वीकार करने जाते थे, वहां की रौनक बदल गई है. लोगों में धर्म और आस्था की कमी हुई तो धार्मिक ऐतिहासिक इमारतों को संजोना मुश्किल हो गया. उसके बाद जो हुआ उससे धर्मगुरु आहत हैं. क्या है पूरा मामला आइए बताते हैं.

Christianity decline across Europe: ईसाई धर्म दुनिया के प्रमुख धर्मों में एक है. लेकिन अब कहा जा रहा है कि पूरे यूरोप में इस धर्म के प्रति लोगों की आस्था कम होने का जो ट्रेंड कई दशक पहले शुरू हुआ था वो जारी है. यहां बात बेल्जियम की जहां सातवीं सदी से ईसाई धर्म का पालन किया जा रहा है. तब से लेकर अब तक यहां अनगिनत कैथ्रेडल, चर्च और चैपल बनाए गए. लेकिन जब इन धार्मिक स्थलों में लोगों ने जाना कम कर दिया तब जो फैसला लिया गया वो किसी कट्टरपंथी देश में सोचा भी नहीं जा सकता है. बेल्जियम में 50 सालों में चर्च जैसी पवित्र जगहों से जुड़ने वाले लोगों की संख्या में भारी गिरावट आई तो इन धार्मिक जगहों को होटल, सुपर मार्केट और डिस्को में बदल दिया. 

