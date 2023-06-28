बाइडेन समेत अमेरिका के इन राष्ट्रपतियों के पूर्वज रह चुके हैं दास के मालिक, लिस्ट में ओबामा
बाइडेन समेत अमेरिका के इन राष्ट्रपतियों के पूर्वज रह चुके हैं दास के मालिक, लिस्ट में ओबामा

America के वर्तमान और जीवित पूर्व राष्ट्रपतियों के कम से कम एक पूर्वज ऐसे थे जो दास रखते थे. हालांकि डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प एकमात्र अपवाद हैं. न्यूज एजेंसी रॉयटर्स की जांच में ये बात सामने आई है. 

Jun 28, 2023

USA News: अमेरिका के वर्तमान और जीवित पूर्व राष्ट्रपतियों के कम से कम एक पूर्वज ऐसे थे जो दास रखते थे. हालांकि डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प एकमात्र अपवाद हैं. न्यूज एजेंसी रॉयटर्स की जांच में ये बात सामने आई है. रॉयटर्स ने मंगलवार को 'अमेरिका के राजनीतिक अभिजात वर्ग' डेटा की वंशावली जारी की, जहां उसने पाया कि राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन और उनके सभी पूर्ववर्ती जो जीवित हैं,  वे उन पूर्वजों के वंशज हैं जिन्होंने अश्वेत लोगों को अपना गुलाम बनाया था. 

