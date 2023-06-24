PB Abdul Jebbar: 6 साल की उम्र में उठा पिता का साया, आज हैं अरबों के मालिक; UAE में यूं बदला मुकद्दर
topStories1hindi1751502
Hindi Newsदुनिया

PB Abdul Jebbar: 6 साल की उम्र में उठा पिता का साया, आज हैं अरबों के मालिक; UAE में यूं बदला मुकद्दर

Kerala to Dubai: कुछ कर गुजरने की चाह हो तो इंसान हर कठिनाई से पार पा ही लेता है. यहां बात केरल के अब्दुल जेब्बार की जिनकी कामयाबी के किस्से देशभर के युवाओं को प्रेरणा दे रहे हैं. आज वो करोड़ों के मालिक हैं, लेकिन एक वक्त ऐसा भी था जब उनके पास कुछ भी नहीं था.

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Trending Photos

PB Abdul Jebbar: 6 साल की उम्र में उठा पिता का साया, आज हैं अरबों के मालिक; UAE में यूं बदला मुकद्दर

Motivational Story: कहा जाता है कि बात-बात में हालात और किस्मत का रोना रोने वाले कभी कामयाब नहीं हो पाते. मुश्किलों को राह का कांटा मानने के बजाए कामयाबी की सीढ़ी बना लेने वाले ही इतिहास रचते हैं. कुछ ऐसी ही हिम्मत दिखाई थी उस युवा ने जिसके सिर से पिता का साया बस 6 साल की उम्र में उठ गया था. गरीबी के हालात में जिंदगी बड़ी मुश्किल से आगे बढ़ रही थी लेकिन केरल के उस लड़के ने कभी हार नहीं मानी और जिसकी गिनती आज दुबई के टॉप कारोबारियों में होती है. यहां बात फर्श से अर्श तक पहुंचे बिजनेस टाइकून पीबी अब्दुल जेब्बार की जिनकी जिंदगी की कहानी काफी प्रेरणादायक है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध