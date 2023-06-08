भरी संसद में महिला सांसद ने बच्चे को कराई ब्रेस्टफीडिंग, कुछ इस देखते रह गए लोग!
topStories1hindi1730043
Hindi Newsदुनिया

भरी संसद में महिला सांसद ने बच्चे को कराई ब्रेस्टफीडिंग, कुछ इस देखते रह गए लोग!

Italian MP Gilda Sportiello: इटली की राजनीति में एक महिला सांसद ने दुनिया के सामने नजीर स्थापित की है. महिला सांसद ने अपने 2 महीने के भूखे बेटे को जब भरी संसद में स्तनपान कराया तब पूरा हॉल तालियों की आवाज से गूंज उठा.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

Trending Photos

भरी संसद में महिला सांसद ने बच्चे को कराई ब्रेस्टफीडिंग, कुछ इस देखते रह गए लोग!

Breastfeeding In Parliament: आपने अक्सर प्रबुद्ध जनों को यह कहते हुए सुना होगा के बदलाव धीरे-धीरे होता है और इस बदलाव की ओर एक बड़ी छलांग लगाई है इटली की इस महिला सांसद ने. जब इटली की संसद भवन पूरी भरी हुई थी तब महिला सांसद अपने 2 महीने के बेटे को दूध पिलाने लगती है. यह देख वहां पर लोग खुशी से आश्चर्यचकित हो जाते हैं और महिला सांसद का हौसला बढ़ाने के लिए तालियां बजाने लगते हैं. इटली की इस जुझारू महिला सांसद का नाम गिल्डा स्पोर्टिएलो है और उनके नवजात बेटे का नाम फ्रेडरिको है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani