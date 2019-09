LIVE: ह्यूस्टन में शुरू हुआ Howdy Modi कार्यक्रम, थोड़ी देर बाद मंच पर होंगे मोदी-ट्रंप

22 सितम्बर 2019, 21:14 बजे

#WATCH US Senator for Texas, John Cornyn: I don't know specifically about what sort of discussions the President & PM are going to have. I won't be surprised if there is some announcement by President Trump today, hopefully we'll be able to sort out trade differences. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/a9aEOidzgP

— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019