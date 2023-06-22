लापता पनडुब्बी की यात्रा से लौटे लोगों ने सुनाई डरावनी कहानी, बोले- पहले से पता था कि जान जा सकती है...
लापता पनडुब्बी की यात्रा से लौटे लोगों ने सुनाई डरावनी कहानी, बोले- पहले से पता था कि जान जा सकती है...

पिछले साल ही टाइटैनिक का मलबा देखने गए डेविड पोग ने खुलकर इस यात्रा के बारे में बातचीत की. उन्होंने कहा कि इस यात्रा के दौरान कुछ भी होने की स्थिति में आपके हाथ में कुछ भी करने लायक नहीं होता. उन्होंने बताया कि अंदर मैजूद लोगों की जान चली भी जाए तो भी पनडुब्बी लौट सकती है.

अटलांटिक महासागर में टाइटैनिक जहाज का मलबा देखने गई पनडुब्बी का अभी तक कोई पता नहीं लग पाया है. उसे खोजने के लिए 96 घंटे की समय सीमा समाप्त होने वाली है. इसी के साथ इसमें मौजूद ऑक्सीजन भी तेजी से खत्म हो रही है. पनडुब्बी ‘टाइटन’ में पांच लोग सवार हैं.

