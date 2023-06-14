Nigeria: शादी से लौट रहे लोगों को ले जा रही नाव पलटी, 100 की मौत
Nigeria: शादी से लौट रहे लोगों को ले जा रही नाव पलटी, 100 की मौत

Nigeria News: स्थानीय निवासियों के अनुसार, दुर्घटना सुबह 3:00 बजे हुई और उन्हें घंटों बाद भी इसकी जानकारी नहीं हुई. अधिकांश यात्रियों ने लाइफ जैकेट जैसा कोई प्रोटेक्टिव गियर नहीं पहना हुआ था.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Nigeria: शादी से लौट रहे लोगों को ले जा रही नाव पलटी, 100 की मौत

Boat capsized in Niger River: नाइजीरिया में सोमवार को क्वारा राज्य में नाइजर नदी में नाव पलटने से करीब 100 लोगों की मौत हो गई. पुलिस व स्थानीय निवासियों के अनुसार मृतक आसपास के गांवों के रहने वाले थे, जो एगबोटी गांव में एक शादी से लौट रहे थे.

