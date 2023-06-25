पीएम मोदी को मिस्र में मिला सबसे बड़ा तोहफा, मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु ने भारत के लिए कही चौंकाने वाली बात
पीएम मोदी को मिस्र में मिला सबसे बड़ा तोहफा, मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु ने भारत के लिए कही चौंकाने वाली बात

PM Modi Egypt visit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को रविवार को मिस्र के सर्वोच्च राजकीय सम्मान 'ऑर्डर ऑफ द नाइल' पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया. मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अब्देल फतह अल-सिसी ने द्विपक्षीय बैठक से पहले पीएम को प्रतिष्ठित पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया.

पीएम मोदी को मिस्र में मिला सबसे बड़ा तोहफा, मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु ने भारत के लिए कही चौंकाने वाली बात

PM Modi Egypt visit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को रविवार को मिस्र के सर्वोच्च राजकीय सम्मान 'ऑर्डर ऑफ द नाइल' पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया. मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अब्देल फतह अल-सिसी ने द्विपक्षीय बैठक से पहले पीएम को प्रतिष्ठित पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया. दोनों नेताओं ने अपनी मुलाकात के दौरान महत्वपूर्ण समझौता ज्ञापन (एमओयू) पर हस्ताक्षर किए. मोदी की अफ्रीकी देश की राजकीय यात्रा 1997 के बाद किसी भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री की पहली यात्रा है.

