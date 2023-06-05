Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Jun 05, 2023

Taliban Regime News: अफगानिस्तान में एक दुखद घटना में करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं कथित तौर पर जहर दे दिया गया. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक उत्तरी क्षेत्र में स्थित सर-ए-पुल प्रांत में वीकेंड में ये घटनाएं हुईं. शिक्षा के प्रांतीय विभाग के निदेशक मोहम्मद रहमानी ने खुलासा किया कि संगचारक जिले में कक्षा 1 से 6 तक की छात्राओं को ज़हर दिया गया था. विशेष रूप से, नसवान-ए-कबोद आब स्कूल के 60 छात्र और नसवान-ए-फैजाबाद स्कूल के 17 छात्र जहर हमले प्रभावित हुए.

