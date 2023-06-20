Titanic Tourist Submarine: डूबे टाइटैनिक की सैर कराने वाली पनडुब्‍बी महासागर में लापता! हो रही तलाश
Titanic Tourist Submarine: डूबे टाइटैनिक की सैर कराने वाली पनडुब्‍बी महासागर में लापता! हो रही तलाश

Titanic Wreck Submarine: अभी तक, इस बात की कोई जानकारी नहीं है कि पनडुब्बी में कितने लोग सवार थे; हालांकि, इसे 5 लोगों को ले जाने के लिए डिज़ाइन किया गया है, जिसमें तीन पेइंग गेस्ट, एक पायलट और एक 'कंटेंट एक्सपर्ट' शामिल हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

Titanic Wreck: अटलांटिक महासागर की गहराइयों में डूबे टाइटैनिक के मलबे को देखने के लिए लोगों को ले जाने वाली पनडुब्बी लापता हो गई है. बीबीसी ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी है. बोस्टन कोस्टगार्ड ने मीडिया आउटलेट को बताया कि पनडुब्बी को खोजने के लिए खोज और बचाव अभियान चल रहा है.

