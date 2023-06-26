Wagner Rebellion: यूक्रेन के मुकाबले वैग्नर ने पहुंचाया ज्यादा नुकसान! रूस के लिए आसान नहीं है आगे की राह?
Wagner Rebellion: यूक्रेन के मुकाबले वैग्नर ने पहुंचाया ज्यादा नुकसान! रूस के लिए आसान नहीं है आगे की राह?

Wagner Rebellion News: अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन ने कहा कि 16 महीने पहले पुतिन यूक्रेन की राजधानी पर कब्जा करने को तैयार थे और अब उन्हें उस व्यक्ति के नेतृत्व वाली सेनाओं से मॉस्को की रक्षा करनी पड़ रही है, जो कभी उनका शिष्य था.

Wagner Rebellion: यूक्रेन के मुकाबले वैग्नर ने पहुंचाया ज्यादा नुकसान! रूस के लिए आसान नहीं है आगे की राह?

Russia News: रूस के खिलाफ बगावत करने वाले निजी सैन्य समूह ‘वैग्नर’ ने भले ही अपना विद्रोह खत्म कर दिया हो, लेकिन इसने रूस की कमजोरियों को जगजाहिर कर दिया है. रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन के सत्ता में दो दशक से अधिक के कार्यकाल को सबसे बड़ी चुनौती देते हुए ‘वैग्नर ग्रुप’ के प्रमुख येवगेनी प्रीगोझिन ने गत सप्ताहांत अपने लड़ाकों को मॉस्को की तरफ कूच करने का आदेश दिया था. हालांकि प्रीगोझिन ने अचानक क्रेमलिन के साथ समझौता कर पीछे हटने और बेलारूस जाने की घोषणा कर दी थी.

