Obama अपने बयान पर अमेरिका में अलग-थलग पड़े! White House का रिएक्शन आया सामने
topStories1hindi1757233
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Obama अपने बयान पर अमेरिका में अलग-थलग पड़े! White House का रिएक्शन आया सामने

America के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने ‘सीएनएन’ के साथ एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि यदि भारत जातीय अल्पसंख्यकों के अधिकारों की रक्षा नहीं करता है, तो इस बात की प्रबल संभावना है कि एक समय आएगा जब देश बिखरने लगेगा. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:09 AM IST

Trending Photos

Obama अपने बयान पर अमेरिका में अलग-थलग पड़े! White House का रिएक्शन आया सामने

White House on Barack Obama Statement:  व्हाइट हाउस और भारत के विदेश मंत्रालय दोनों ने भारत में अल्पसंख्यक अधिकारों पर पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा के बयान पर टिप्पणी करने से इनकार कर दिया. ओबामा के बयान की वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण और रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह समेत बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने आलोचना की है. असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने एक ट्वीट में स्पष्ट रूप से ओबामा के पहले नाम के बजाय उनके मध्य नाम "हुसैन" का उल्लेख किया. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
Sussanne Khan
Arslan Goni संग वेकेशन पर Sussanne khan, बिकिनी पहन करती दिखीं इन्जॉय
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Powered by Tomorrow.io
china
China पर इस 'महाविनाशक' बम के फूटने का खतरा, पूरी तरह बर्बाद हो जाएगा 'ड्रैगन'!
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
Goats with Allah birthmarks up for sale at premium of Rs 51 lakh
बकरे पर 'अल्लाह' का निशान, 5 लग्जरी कारों के बराबर है इनकी कीमत
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!