King Charles Birthday: साल में दो बार जन्मदिन मनाते हैं ब्रिटेन के ये सम्राट, आखिर क्यों; जानकर पकड़ लेंगे सिर!
King Charles III celebrated his birthday: ब्रिटेन में इन दिनों एक फेस्टिवल की चर्चा जोरों पर है, जिसे ट्रूपिंग द कलर के नाम से जाना जाता है. इसका सीधा रिश्ता ब्रिटिश सम्राट से है. इसी परेड के साथ ही किंग चार्ल्स III दूसरी बार अपना जन्मदिन मनाएंगे. आखिर इस इवेंट की कहानी क्या है, जिसकी वजह से 2 बार जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं ब्रिटेन के सम्राट?

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Trooping the Colour Event: ब्रिटेन के नए किंग इन दिनों खूब चर्चा में हैं. किंग चार्ल्स III (King Charles III) ने पिछले साल 14 नवंबर को अपना जन्मदिन मनाया था लेकिन ब्रिटिश सम्राट आज दूसरी बार शाही परंपरा के तहत फिर से जन्मदिन मनाएंगे. यह एक पब्लिक इवेंट है जिसे ट्रूपिंग द कलर के नाम से जाना जाता है. ट्रूपिंग द कलर (Trooping the Colour parade) एक सैन्य परेड (Military Parade) है जिसे ब्रिटिश शासकों के आधिकारिक जन्मदिन के प्रतीक के तौर पर जाना है. आधिकारिक तौर पर देखा जाए तो किंग चार्ल्स III का यह पहला जन्मदिन परेड होगा.

