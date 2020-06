कैसे करें लॉकडाउन में समय का सदुपयोग, जानिए नुपूर सेनन से

Right now..everyone is getting anxious and restless and so was I..until I finally decided to stop wasting time just sitting idle and doing the little things that make me happy and calm my mind...like writing poetry, meditation and playing with my cuties...and of course some on the side...and I’m going to keep adding to these every day!! So what are your little happy things that keep you cool? Batao batao?? • #StayKoolStaySafe

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon) on Jun 4, 2020 at 5:53am PDT