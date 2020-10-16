Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
युजवेंद्र चहल की मंगेतर Dhanashree Verma ने माधुरी बन जीता लोगों का दिल

मुंबई: भारत के मशहूर क्रिकेटर युजवेंद्र चहल (Yuzvendra Chahal) इन दिनों IPL में कमाल कर रहे हैं और उनकी मंगेतर धनश्री वर्मा (Dhanashree Verma) सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रहती हैं.

बता दें कि धनाश्री की डांस वीडियो अकसर सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल होती रहती हैं. वह इंस्टाग्राम पर भी खूब एक्टिव रहती हैं, अपने डांस वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस के साथ जुड़ी रहती हैं. धनाश्री जब भी किसी गाने पर डांस करती हैं वह लोगों का ध्यान खींचने में कामयाब हो जाती हैं.

 

इस बार धनाश्री अपनी मम्मी के साथ माधुरी दीक्षित के गाने 'बड़ी मुश्किल' पर डांस के साथ अलग अंदाज में थिरकती नजर आ रही हैं. इस वीडियो को धनाश्री ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया. यह वीडियो मदर्स डे के समय की है लेकिन लोग इसे आज भी पसंद कर रहे हैं.

 

यह पहली बार नहीं है जब धनाश्री अपनी मां के साथ थिरकतीं हुई नजर आ रही है. इस वीडियो के बाद भी धनाश्री ने मां के साथ कई गानों पर डांस करते हुए वीडियो शेयर कर चुकी हैं.

धनाश्री वर्मा (Dhanashree Verma) यूं तो पेशे से एक डॉक्टर हैं लेकिन अपने जबरदस्त डांस से उन्होंने एक कोरियोग्राफर के रूप में अलग पहचान बनाई है. अब वह एक कोरियोग्राफर के तौर पर भी जानी जाती हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर उनकी 18 लाख से ज्यादा फैन फॉलोइंग है तो वहीं यूट्यूब पर भी सब्सक्राइबर की बड़ी संख्या है. 

दिवालिया होने की खबर पर आदित्य नारायण ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, खबर के पीछे की बताई वजह

