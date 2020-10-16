युजवेंद्र चहल की मंगेतर Dhanashree Verma ने माधुरी बन जीता लोगों का दिल

मुंबई: भारत के मशहूर क्रिकेटर युजवेंद्र चहल (Yuzvendra Chahal) इन दिनों IPL में कमाल कर रहे हैं और उनकी मंगेतर धनश्री वर्मा (Dhanashree Verma) सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रहती हैं.
बता दें कि धनाश्री की डांस वीडियो अकसर सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल होती रहती हैं. वह इंस्टाग्राम पर भी खूब एक्टिव रहती हैं, अपने डांस वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस के साथ जुड़ी रहती हैं. धनाश्री जब भी किसी गाने पर डांस करती हैं वह लोगों का ध्यान खींचने में कामयाब हो जाती हैं.
When I get to collaborate with my favourite artist: Mother Here’a a shoutout to all the mothers out there really working hard & taking care of everyone during this lockdown Requesting everyone to lift up their mothers passion and to support them in every possible way. Happy Mother’s Day Music: Badi mushkil, Lajja @madhuridixitnene @m_koirala @anilskapoor @therealalkayagnik . . . . . . . #dhanashreeverma #motherdaughter #dance #bollywood #badimushkil #choreographer #youtuber #dancer #doctor #happymothersday #mothersday
दिवालिया होने की खबर पर आदित्य नारायण ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, खबर के पीछे की बताई वजह, लिंक पर क्लिक कर पढ़ें पूरी खबर.
इस बार धनाश्री अपनी मम्मी के साथ माधुरी दीक्षित के गाने 'बड़ी मुश्किल' पर डांस के साथ अलग अंदाज में थिरकती नजर आ रही हैं. इस वीडियो को धनाश्री ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया. यह वीडियो मदर्स डे के समय की है लेकिन लोग इसे आज भी पसंद कर रहे हैं.
Aao taal se taal milate hai It’s extremely important to spend time with your parents and to keep them involved in your activities so that they get the positivity & your daily dose of vitamin Eid Mubarak Song: taal se taal (western remix) Choreography: @dhanashreevermacompany @aishwaryaraibachchanrb @therealalkayagnik @anilskapoor . #dhanashreeverma #taalsetaal #bollywooddance #dance #choreographer #eidmubarak #weekendvibes #taalsetaalmila #taal #bollywood
यह पहली बार नहीं है जब धनाश्री अपनी मां के साथ थिरकतीं हुई नजर आ रही है. इस वीडियो के बाद भी धनाश्री ने मां के साथ कई गानों पर डांस करते हुए वीडियो शेयर कर चुकी हैं.
धनाश्री वर्मा (Dhanashree Verma) यूं तो पेशे से एक डॉक्टर हैं लेकिन अपने जबरदस्त डांस से उन्होंने एक कोरियोग्राफर के रूप में अलग पहचान बनाई है. अब वह एक कोरियोग्राफर के तौर पर भी जानी जाती हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर उनकी 18 लाख से ज्यादा फैन फॉलोइंग है तो वहीं यूट्यूब पर भी सब्सक्राइबर की बड़ी संख्या है.
देश और दुनिया की हर एक खबर अलग नजरिए के साथ और लाइव टीवी होगा आपकी मुट्ठी में. डाउनलोड करिए ज़ी हिंदुस्तान ऐप. जो आपको हर हलचल से खबरदार रखेगा... नीचे के लिंक्स पर क्लिक करके डाउनलोड करें-
Android Link - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zeenews.hindustan&hl=e...
iOS (Apple) Link - https://apps.apple.com/mm/app/zee-hindustan/id1527717234