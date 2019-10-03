ଚଳଚଞ୍ଚଳ ବିଜେପୁର ରାଜନୀତି

ନିଜ ନିଜ ଦଳ ସପକ୍ଷରେ ଭୋଟ ଆଣିବାକୁ ଡେରା ପକାଇଲେଣି ସବୁ ଦଳର ନେତା ଓ କର୍ମୀ । ବିଜେଡି, ବିଜେପି ଓ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ୩ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଦଳର ରାଜ୍ୟସ୍ତରୀୟ ନେତା ମାନେ ବିଜେପୁର, ଗାଇସିଲଟ ଓ ବଡ଼ପାଲିରେ ଗଡ଼ ସମ୍ଭାଳିବା ଆରମ୍ଭ କଲେଣି । ଆଜି ବିଜେପୁରରେ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କର୍ମୀ ସମ୍ମିଳନୀ ଅନିଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବ । ଏଥିରେ ଯୋଗ ଦେବେ ଆଇସିସି ସାଧାରଣ ସମ୍ପାଦକ ଜିତେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସିଂ ।