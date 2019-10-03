close

ଚଳଚଞ୍ଚଳ ବିଜେପୁର ରାଜନୀତି

ନିଜ ନିଜ ଦଳ ସପକ୍ଷରେ ଭୋଟ ଆଣିବାକୁ ଡେରା ପକାଇଲେଣି ସବୁ ଦଳର ନେତା ଓ କର୍ମୀ । ବିଜେଡି, ବିଜେପି ଓ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ୩ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଦଳର ରାଜ୍ୟସ୍ତରୀୟ ନେତା ମାନେ ବିଜେପୁର, ଗାଇସିଲଟ ଓ ବଡ଼ପାଲିରେ ଗଡ଼ ସମ୍ଭାଳିବା ଆରମ୍ଭ କଲେଣି । ଆଜି ବିଜେପୁରରେ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କର୍ମୀ ସମ୍ମିଳନୀ ଅନିଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବ । ଏଥିରେ ଯୋଗ ଦେବେ ଆଇସିସି ସାଧାରଣ ସମ୍ପାଦକ ଜିତେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସିଂ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India an

Oct 3, 2019, 05:50 PM IST

