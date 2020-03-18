Corona ପାଇଁ ବଢିଲା Platform Ticket ଦର ୧୦ ରୁ ୫୦ ଟଙ୍କାକୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ହେଲା ଦାମ Platform Tickets Price Increased By Five Times For Corona #PlatformPriceHiked #CoronaFear #CoronaVirus Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/zeeodisha Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ZeeOdisha/ Instagram: https://bit.ly/2Spkh2U Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZeeOdisha About Our Channel: ZEEOdisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programs for its viewers.