Corona ରୁ ବଞ୍ଚିବା ପାଇଁ Keonjhar ଲୋକେ ଶନିଙ୍କୁ ଦାନ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ୫ଟଙ୍କା

ଯାହା ଘରେ ଦୁଇଟି ପୁଅ ଅଛି ତାଙ୍କ ଘରୁ ୫ ଟଙ୍କା ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆଣି ଶନି ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ଦାନ କଲେ Corona ହେବ ନାହିଁ ବୋଲି Keonjhar ଗୁଜବ ଦେଖାହେଉଛି Rumors spreading in Keonjhar, If mothers will offer 5 rupees to SaniDev then their family will be not infected by Corona virus

Mar 14, 2020, 04:40 PM IST

