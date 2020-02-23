Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
  • ଆଜି ‘ମନ କି ବାତ୍’ର ୬୨ତମ ସଂସ୍କରଣ
  • ବିଜେଡ଼ି ସଭାପତି ନିର୍ବାଚନ
  • ନାମାଙ୍କନ ଦାଖଲ କଲେ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ
  • ଆଜି ଭାରତ ଫେରିବ ଅଣ୍ଡରୱାର୍ଲଡ ଡ଼ନ୍ ରବି ପୂଜାରୀ
  • ଗତ ସପ୍ତାହରେ ଆଫ୍ରିକାର ସେନେଗଲରୁ ହୋଇଥିଲା ଗିରଫ
  • ଭାରତୀୟ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ସଂସ୍ଥା ଦୀର୍ଘ ବର୍ଷ ହେଲା ପ୍ରତ୍ୟାବର୍ତ୍ତନ ପାଇଁ କରୁଥିଲା ଉଦ୍ୟମ
  • ଶାହୀନ ବାଗ ପରେ ଜାଫରାବାଦରେ ସିଏଏ ଓ ଏନଆରସିକୁ ବିରୋଧ
  • ଜାଫରାବାଦ ମେଟ୍ରୋ ଷ୍ଟେସନ ନିକଟରେ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ
  • ଜାଫରାବାଦ ମେଟ୍ରୋ ଷ୍ଟେସନର ପ୍ରବେଶ ଓ ପ୍ରସ୍ଥାନ ବାଟ ବନ୍ଦ
  • ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ବ୍ୟାପକ ପୋଲିସ ମୁତୟନ

ମାତିଛନ୍ତି ହାତୀ, ଭୟରେ ପ୍ରାୟ ୭୦ ଗାଁ ସିଲ୍...

Feb 23, 2020, 11:30 PM IST

आप देख रहे हैं 33 Jile 33 Khabar रात 10.00 बजे zee rajasthan पर

CAA क्रांति से बनेगा नेहरू-गांधी की कल्पना वाला देश- सुमैया राना

कश्मीर पर पाक के साथ शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, पाकिस्तान का दावा
&#039;भारत माता की जय&#039; के नारे को कांग्रेस ने उग्रवाद से जोड़ा

दिल्ली: महिला नर्स की हत्या करने वाले 3 बदमाश गिरफ्तार, इस गैंग ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम

ENBA: ज़ी हिंदुस्तान की युवा पत्रकार माधुरी कलाल को मिला यंग प्रोफेशनल ऑफ ईयर अवार्ड

दिल्ली: कैबिनेट मंत्री गोपाल राय का दावा- 16 लाख लोग मिस्ड कॉल देकर AAP से जुड़े, अब 20 राज्यों में...

देश के हर जिले में होगा BJP का पार्टी कार्यालय, अभी तक इतने कार्यालय बनकर तैयार

जनता को कुत्तों से बचाने के लिए इस पंचायत ने सुनाया अनोखा फरमान, हंस-हंसकर हो जाएंगे बेहाल

क्या AC से फैल सकता है कोरोना वायरस? चीनी इंजीनियरिंग अकादमी के सदस्य ने दिया ये जवाब

कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए WHO ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम, दिया ये बयान

