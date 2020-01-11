Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ସମୁଦ୍ରରେ ହିଁ ପାକିସ୍ତାନର କବର ବନାଇବ 'ବରୁଣାସ୍ତ୍ର'...

ଫଲୋକରନ୍ତୁ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଟୁଇଟର, ହେଲୋ, ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମ, ଲାଇକ କରନ୍ତୁ ଫେସବୁକ୍, ସବସ୍କ୍ରାଇବ କରନ୍ତୁ ୟୁ-ଟ୍ୟୁବ୍ ଓ ଅଧିକ ଖବର ପାଇଁ ଲଗ ଇନ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ www.zeeodisha.tv, ଏଣିକି ଖବର ପାଇବା ଅତି ସହଜ । ଘରେ ହେଉ ଅବା ବାହାରେ, ଯେଉଁଠି ମଧ୍ୟ ମୋବାଇଲରେ ପାଇ ପାରିବେ ଆମ ଖବର, ଖାଲି ଖବର ନୁହେଁ ବରଂ ସଠିକ୍ ଖବର । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Jan 11, 2020, 01:50 AM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

କିଡନୀ ରୋଗ ଆତଙ୍କ, ଗଲାଣି ୩୦ ଜୀବନ...

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अमेरिका के करीबी देश ने कहा, &#039;ईरान के मिसाइल हमले में क्रैश हुआ यूक्रेन का विमान&#039;

अमेरिका के करीबी देश ने कहा, 'ईरान के मिसाइल हमले में क्रैश हुआ यूक्रेन का विमान'
स्मृति ईरानी ने दीपिका पादुकोण को JNU मामले पर सुनाई खरी-खरी, पूछ लिया बड़ा सवाल

स्मृति ईरानी ने दीपिका पादुकोण को JNU मामले पर सुनाई खरी-खरी, पूछ लिया बड़ा सवाल
इराक में अमेरिकी बेस पर फिर रॉकेट से हमला, डोनाल्‍ड ट्रंप ने दी चेतावनी

इराक में अमेरिकी बेस पर फिर रॉकेट से हमला, डोनाल्‍ड ट्रंप ने दी चेतावनी
JNU हिंसा: 9 नकाबपोशों की पहचान, दिल्ली पुलिस ने तस्वीरों के साथ जारी की लिस्ट

JNU हिंसा: 9 नकाबपोशों की पहचान, दिल्ली पुलिस ने तस्वीरों के साथ जारी की लिस्ट
Birthday पर ऋतिक रोशन की मां ने शेयर की ब्रेन सर्जरी वाली PHOTOS, भावुक हुए फैंस

Birthday पर ऋतिक रोशन की मां ने शेयर की ब्रेन सर्जरी वाली PHOTOS, भावुक हुए फैंस
दीपिका पादुकोण को बोले पति रणवीर सिंह- तुमने मुझे हिलाकर रख दिया है

दीपिका पादुकोण को बोले पति रणवीर सिंह- तुमने मुझे हिलाकर रख दिया है
फिल्म &#039;तानाजी&#039; देखने के बाद आया तैमूर का REACTION, पढ़िए पापा सैफ से क्या कहा?

फिल्म 'तानाजी' देखने के बाद आया तैमूर का REACTION, पढ़िए पापा सैफ से क्या कहा?
फिल्म रिव्यू : अजय देवगन के साथ सैफ को भी मिली &#039;तानाजी : द अनसंग वॉरियर&#039; से &#039;विजय&#039;

फिल्म रिव्यू : अजय देवगन के साथ सैफ को भी मिली 'तानाजी : द अनसंग वॉरियर' से 'विजय'

आख‍िरकार गिरने लगे सोने के दाम, जानिए आज कितना है गोल्‍ड रेट

आख‍िरकार गिरने लगे सोने के दाम, जानिए आज कितना है गोल्‍ड रेट
IND vs AUS: मार्क वॉ बोले, कहर ढाएगा वनडे में डेब्यू करने वाला यह प्लेयर

IND vs AUS: मार्क वॉ बोले, कहर ढाएगा वनडे में डेब्यू करने वाला यह प्लेयर