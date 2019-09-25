ଏବେ ଘରେ ପଶି ମାରିବ ଭାରତ

ଭାରତ ଏବେ ଆତଙ୍କୀସ୍ତାନ ସମେତ ସାରା ଦୁନିଆକୁ ସନ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇସାରିଛି ଯେ, ସେ ତା'ର ଶତ୍ରୁଙ୍କୁ ଘରେ ପଶି ମାରିପାରୁଛି । ଖାସ୍ ଏହି କାରଣରୁ ହ୍ୟୁଷ୍ଟନରେ ମୋଦି-ଟ୍ରମ୍ପଙ୍କ ପରିକ୍ରମା ପରେ ଉଭୟ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ଓ ପାକିସ୍ତାନୀ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ପୂରା ଛାନିଆ ।