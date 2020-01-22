Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ସାଧାରଣତନ୍ତ୍ର ଦିବସରେ ସାରା ଦେଶ ଦେଖିବ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଲିଙ୍ଗରାଜ ମନ୍ଦିର ଓ ରୁକୁଣା ରଥ...

ଫଲୋକରନ୍ତୁ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଟୁଇଟର, ହେଲୋ, ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମ, ଲାଇକ କରନ୍ତୁ ଫେସବୁକ୍, ସବସ୍କ୍ରାଇବ କରନ୍ତୁ ୟୁ-ଟ୍ୟୁବ୍ ଓ ଅଧିକ ଖବର ପାଇଁ ଲଗ ଇନ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ www.zeeodisha.tv, ଏଣିକି ଖବର ପାଇବା ଅତି ସହଜ । ଘରେ ହେଉ ଅବା ବାହାରେ, ଯେଉଁଠି ମଧ୍ୟ ମୋବାଇଲରେ ପାଇ ପାରିବେ ଆମ ଖବର, ଖାଲି ଖବର ନୁହେଁ ବରଂ ସଠିକ୍ ଖବର । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Jan 22, 2020, 05:30 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

ब्यावरा: पूर्व विधायक सारंगपुर गौतम टेटवाल ने मंत्री जीतू पटवारी को ललकारा

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

&#039;छपाक&#039; की खराब परफॉर्मेंस से नाराज गुलजार साहब ने यहां निकाली अपनी भड़ास

'छपाक' की खराब परफॉर्मेंस से नाराज गुलजार साहब ने यहां निकाली अपनी भड़ास
कुमार विश्वास ने साधा केजरीवाल पर निशाना, कहा- जिस अन्ना को पिता कहा, उसके...

कुमार विश्वास ने साधा केजरीवाल पर निशाना, कहा- जिस अन्ना को पिता कहा, उसके...
न्‍यूजीलैंड दौरे में ODI के लिए पृथ्‍वी शॉ को मौका, T-20 में धवन की जगह सैमसन खेलेंगे

न्‍यूजीलैंड दौरे में ODI के लिए पृथ्‍वी शॉ को मौका, T-20 में धवन की जगह सैमसन खेलेंगे
क्या इस बार किरण बेदी की हार का बदला ले पाएगी BJP? जानिए क्या कहते हैं समीकरण

क्या इस बार किरण बेदी की हार का बदला ले पाएगी BJP? जानिए क्या कहते हैं समीकरण

WhatsApp पर बुक कराई कॉल गर्ल, मुलाकात हुई तो कस्टमर के पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

WhatsApp पर बुक कराई कॉल गर्ल, मुलाकात हुई तो कस्टमर के पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन
CAA को लेकर 133 अर्जियों पर आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट में होगी सुनवाई, एक याचिका समर्थन में

CAA को लेकर 133 अर्जियों पर आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट में होगी सुनवाई, एक याचिका समर्थन में
BREAKING NEWS: नागरिकता कानून पर फिलहाल रोक से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार

BREAKING NEWS: नागरिकता कानून पर फिलहाल रोक से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार
नेपाल: 8 भारतीय पर्यटकों की एक होटल के रूम में मिली लाशें, मची सनसनी

नेपाल: 8 भारतीय पर्यटकों की एक होटल के रूम में मिली लाशें, मची सनसनी
राशिफल 22 जनवरी: इन राशिवालों के आज अधूरे काम पूरे होंगे, ऑफिस में मिलेगा सम्‍मान

राशिफल 22 जनवरी: इन राशिवालों के आज अधूरे काम पूरे होंगे, ऑफिस में मिलेगा सम्‍मान
जोधपुर: साईं जन्म स्थान पर चल रहे विवाद को लेकर सामने आया बाबा का परिवार, कहा...

जोधपुर: साईं जन्म स्थान पर चल रहे विवाद को लेकर सामने आया बाबा का परिवार, कहा...