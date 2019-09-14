ଆପଣ ପ୍ଲାଷ୍ଟିକ ଅଣ୍ଡା ଖାଉ ନାହାଁନ୍ତି ତ? ସତର୍କ!

ଖାଦ୍ୟ ନାଁରେ ବଜାରରେ ବିକ୍ରି ହେଉଛି ଜହର, ଅଣ୍ଡା ଭିତରୁ ବାହାରୁଛି ପ୍ଲାଷ୍ଟିକ । ପୁଣି ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଫେରିଛି ପ୍ଲାଷ୍ଟିକ ଅଣ୍ଡା, ମାଲକାନଗିରିରେ ବିକ୍ରି ହେଉଛି ପ୍ଲାଷ୍ଟିକ ଅଣ୍ଡା । ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଘଟଣା ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଓ ଭଲ ଲାଗିଲେ ନିଶ୍ଚୟ ସେୟାର କରନ୍ତୁ ।