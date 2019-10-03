ସପ୍ତମ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଅସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ

ରାଉରକେଲା ରଙ୍ଗାମାଟି ସରକାରୀ ଆବାସିକ ଆଶ୍ରମ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଅସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ । ସପ୍ତମ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଅସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ। ଘଟଣାକୁ ନେଇ ଅଭିଭାବକ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଉତ୍ତେଜନା ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି। ଘଟଣାକୁ ଚପାଇବାକୁ ଉଦ୍ୟମ କରାଯାଉଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ତାତିଲେ ଲୋକେ ।