ବିନା ବ୍ଲାକ ବୋର୍ଡରେ ହେବ ପାଠ ପଢ଼ା...

ବିନା ବ୍ଲାକ ବୋର୍ଡରେ ହେବ ପାଠ ପଢ଼ା... ଏଣିକି ବିନା ଖାତା କଲମରେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ କରିବେ କ୍ଲାସ୍.. ଫିଲ୍ମ ଦେଖିଲା ଭଳି କ୍ଲାସ କରିବେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ... କଥା ଶୁଣି ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହୁଅନ୍ତୁ ନାହିଁ, ଏହି ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାର ଶୁଭ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ଖୋଦ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଧର୍ମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରଧାନ... ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବିଷୟ ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ରିପୋର୍ଟ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 14, 2019, 11:10 PM IST

