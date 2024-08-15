Independence Day 2024 Live Updates: ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ 78ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦਾ ਜਸ਼ਨ; PM ਮੋਦੀ 11ਵੀਂ ਵਾਰ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਕਰਨਗੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ

78th independence day 2024 Live Updates: ਭਾਰਤ ਹਰ ਸਾਲ 15 ਅਗਸਤ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲੇ 'ਤੇ ਤਿਰੰਗਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ।
Trending Photos
78th Independence Day, 15th August Celebration Live Updates: ਅੱਜ ਪੂਰਾ ਦੇਸ਼ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦਿਨ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ 15 ਅਗਸਤ, 1947 ਨੂੰ ਬ੍ਰਿਟਿਸ਼ ਸਾਮਰਾਜ ਤੋਂ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਮਿਲੀ। ਇਹ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਲਈ ਮਾਣ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦਾ ਦਿਨ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ 'ਤੇ 11 ਸ਼੍ਰੇਣੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਤਹਿਤ 18 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ ਖਿੱਚ ਦਾ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਹੋਣਗੇ। ਖਾਸ ਗੱਲ ਇਹ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ 'ਚੋਂ 6 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ ਔਰਤਾਂ, ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ, ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਗਰੀਬ ਵਰਗ ਦੇ ਹੋਣਗੇ।
ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦਾ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇਣਗੇ ਅਤੇ 2047 ਤੱਕ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਵਿਜ਼ਨ ਜਨਤਾ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਨਗੇ। ਭਾਰਤ ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣਾ 78ਵਾਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਅੱਜ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ 11ਵੀਂ ਵਾਰ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲੇ 'ਤੇ ਤਿਰੰਗਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਉਣਗੇ। ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਹ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਤੋਂ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਵੀ ਕਰਨਗੇ।
78th Independence Day, 15th August Celebration Live Updates:
CM ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ
ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਆਪ ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਬਾਰਕਾਂ... ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ 'ਚ ਆਪਣਾ ਵਡਮੁੱਲਾ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਮੂਹ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਘੁਲਾਟੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਜਦਾ... ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਰਕੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਅੱਜ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਦਾ ਨਿੱਘ ਮਾਨ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ... pic.twitter.com/7X1iPJoAkv
— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 15, 2024
ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ
सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!
Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2024
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਉਪ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਵੀਕੇ ਸਕਸੈਨਾ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ।
#WATCH | Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena arrives at the Red Fort for India's 78th #IndependenceDay celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 11th Independence Day address, from the ramparts of the Red Fort this morning. pic.twitter.com/edlEPAUVlD
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024
ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਿਤਿਨ ਗਡਕਰੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਲਈ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ।
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives at the Red Fort for India's 78th #IndependenceDay celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 11th Independence Day address, from the ramparts of the Red Fort this morning. pic.twitter.com/2ml3LPtZ10
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਵਿੱਤ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਿਰਮਲਾ ਸੀਤਾਰਮਨ 78ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਲਈ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ
#WATCH | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Red Fort for 78th Independence Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/0ptPikH6eM
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024
ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਲਈ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ।
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Red Fort for India's 78th #IndependenceDay celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 11th Independence Day address, from the ramparts of the Red Fort this morning. pic.twitter.com/GQwUNSzZl5
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024
ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਗਿਰੀਰਾਜ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਮਨੋਹਰ ਲਾਲ ਖੱਟਰ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਲਈ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਤੋਂ 11ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar arrive at the Red Fort for India's 78th #IndependenceDay celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 11th Independence Day address, from the ramparts of the Red Fort this morning. pic.twitter.com/mjf6N4bsjJ
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024
ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮਨਸੁਖ ਮਾਂਡਵੀਆ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਤੋਂ 11ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrives at the Red Fort for India's 78th #IndependenceDay celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 11th Independence Day address, from the ramparts of the Red Fort this morning. pic.twitter.com/QRAqvO2BFt
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024
ਰੱਖਿਆ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਰਾਜਨਾਥ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਰਿਹਾਇਸ਼ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਝੰਡਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਆਪਣਾ 78ਵਾਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoist the national flag at his official residence in Delhi as India celebrates its 78th #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/B3o2m39v8Y
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024
ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਲਈ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਤਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ 11ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
#WATCH | Preparations are on at the historic Red Fort in the national capital, Delhi for India's 78th Independence Day celebration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 11th Independence Day address in a row. pic.twitter.com/d3Nzuz1N2U
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸ਼ਿਵਰਾਜ ਸਿੰਘ ਚੌਹਾਨ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਰਿਹਾਇਸ਼ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਝੰਡਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਆਪਣਾ 78ਵਾਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoist the national flag at his official residence in Delhi as India celebrates its 78th #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/2xdG11WnwD
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024
ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਲਈ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਤਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ 11ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
#WATCH | Preparations are on at the historic Red Fort in the national capital, Delhi for India's 78th Independence Day celebration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 11th Independence Day address in a row. pic.twitter.com/KeOiaDEMNB
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਣ ਲਈ ਸਜਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਅੱਜ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ 11ਵੀਂ ਵਾਰ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਝੰਡਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਉਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
#WATCH | Historic Red Fort in Delhi is all decked up to witness India's 78th Independence Day celebration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist the national flag for the 11th consecutive time, today. pic.twitter.com/voesRymKlJ
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024
ਮੁੰਬਈ, ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ: 78ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੀ ਪੂਰਵ ਸੰਧਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਮੰਤਰਾਲਾ ਦੀ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ।
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mantralaya building illuminated on the eve of 78th Independence Day. (14/08) pic.twitter.com/JLGc5hPJnz
— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024