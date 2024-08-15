Independence Day 2024 Live Updates: ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ 78ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦਾ ਜਸ਼ਨ; PM ਮੋਦੀ 11ਵੀਂ ਵਾਰ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਕਰਨਗੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ
78th independence day 2024 Live Updates: ਭਾਰਤ ਹਰ ਸਾਲ 15 ਅਗਸਤ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲੇ 'ਤੇ ਤਿਰੰਗਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ।

 

Written By  Riya Bawa|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 07:14 AM IST

78th Independence Day, 15th August Celebration Live Updates: ਅੱਜ ਪੂਰਾ ਦੇਸ਼ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦਿਨ  ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ 15 ਅਗਸਤ, 1947 ਨੂੰ ਬ੍ਰਿਟਿਸ਼ ਸਾਮਰਾਜ ਤੋਂ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਮਿਲੀ। ਇਹ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਲਈ ਮਾਣ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦਾ ਦਿਨ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ 'ਤੇ 11 ਸ਼੍ਰੇਣੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਤਹਿਤ 18 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ ਖਿੱਚ ਦਾ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਹੋਣਗੇ। ਖਾਸ ਗੱਲ ਇਹ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ 'ਚੋਂ 6 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ ਔਰਤਾਂ, ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ, ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਗਰੀਬ ਵਰਗ ਦੇ ਹੋਣਗੇ। 

ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦਾ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇਣਗੇ ਅਤੇ 2047 ਤੱਕ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਵਿਜ਼ਨ ਜਨਤਾ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਨਗੇ। ਭਾਰਤ ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣਾ 78ਵਾਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਅੱਜ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ 11ਵੀਂ ਵਾਰ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲੇ 'ਤੇ ਤਿਰੰਗਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਉਣਗੇ। ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਹ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਤੋਂ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਵੀ ਕਰਨਗੇ।

78th Independence Day, 15th August Celebration Live Updates: 

15 August 2024
07:11 AM

CM ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ 

07:03 AM

ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ 

07:01 AM

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਉਪ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਵੀਕੇ ਸਕਸੈਨਾ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ।

06:59 AM

ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਿਤਿਨ ਗਡਕਰੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਲਈ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ।

06:58 AM

ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਵਿੱਤ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਿਰਮਲਾ ਸੀਤਾਰਮਨ 78ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਲਈ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ

06:57 AM

ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਲਈ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ।

06:57 AM

ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਗਿਰੀਰਾਜ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਮਨੋਹਰ ਲਾਲ ਖੱਟਰ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਲਈ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਤੋਂ 11ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

06:56 AM

ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮਨਸੁਖ ਮਾਂਡਵੀਆ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਤੋਂ 11ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

06:55 AM

ਰੱਖਿਆ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਰਾਜਨਾਥ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਰਿਹਾਇਸ਼ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਝੰਡਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਆਪਣਾ 78ਵਾਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

06:54 AM

ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਲਈ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਤਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ 11ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

06:53 AM

ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸ਼ਿਵਰਾਜ ਸਿੰਘ ਚੌਹਾਨ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਰਿਹਾਇਸ਼ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਝੰਡਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਆਪਣਾ 78ਵਾਂ # ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

06:52 AM

ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਲਈ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਤਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ 11ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

06:52 AM

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ 78ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਣ ਲਈ ਸਜਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਅੱਜ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ 11ਵੀਂ ਵਾਰ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਝੰਡਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਉਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

06:50 AM

ਮੁੰਬਈ, ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ: 78ਵੇਂ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੀ ਪੂਰਵ ਸੰਧਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਮੰਤਰਾਲਾ ਦੀ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ।

