Election Commission News: ਚੋਣ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਪੋਸਟਲ ਬੈਲਟ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਪਾ ਸਕਣਗੇ ਵੋਟ
  ਭਾਰਤੀ ਚੋਣ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਨੇ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਚੋਣ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਯੋਗ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਵੋਟਰ ਸੁਵਿਧਾ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਉਪਰ ਪੋਸਟਲ ਬੈਲਟ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਆਪਣੀ ਵੋਟ ਪਾ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।

Written By  Ravinder Singh|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Election Commission News:  ਭਾਰਤੀ ਚੋਣ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਨੇ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਚੋਣ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਯੋਗ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਵੋਟਰ ਸੁਵਿਧਾ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਉਪਰ ਪੋਸਟਲ ਬੈਲਟ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਆਪਣੀ ਵੋਟ ਪਾ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।

