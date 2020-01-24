Punjab team starts with win in Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020

Jhansi: In the first match of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championships 2020 (A division), Hockey Punjab beat their nemesis Hockey Chandigarh 2-0 in their Pool A tie on Thursday.

Varinder Singh (41`) and Karanbir Singh (56`) scored a goal each that helped Hockey Punjab win the match. In another Pool A match, Services Sports Control Board beat hosts Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-1. Striker Kuldeep (1`), Jugraj Singh (12`, 43`), Ashis Topno (48`) and Ajinkya Jadhav (59`) scored for the winning team while Mohd.

Amir Khan was the lone scorer for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.A star-studded Petroleum Sports Promotion Board secured a 6-2 win against Central Reserve Police Force in their Pool B match. Devinder Walmiki (4`), Talwinder Singh (9`), Gurjinder Singh (21`), Bharat (24`), Mandeep Antil (27`), Harjeet Singh (34`) scored goals for the winning team while Randeep Bhahia (40`) and Bikash Kujur (54`) scoring a goal each for Central Reserve Police Force.

The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd drew with Comptroller & Auditor General of India in their Pool C match. The Mumbai team made a flying start with goals by Sadiq Mohammad (14`, 40`) and Yuvraj Walmiki (36`) giving the team a 3-0 lead. However, their opponents bounced back with back-to-back goals by Imran Khan (jersey number 17) (48`), Imran Khan (jersey number 10) (57`) and Mani Kanta Venkateshwarlu (59`) to draw the match.