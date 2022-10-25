NewsEntertainmentMovies
PAUL RUDD

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer: Paul Rudd is back as 'Ant-Man', Jonathan Majors is the big baddie 'Kang'

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer of Paul Rudd starrer Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will release in theatres on February 17, 2023. Jonathan Majors essays the role of villain Kang.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 10:38 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer: Paul Rudd is back as 'Ant-Man', Jonathan Majors is the big baddie 'Kang'

New Delhi: The first trailer of Marvel`s `Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania` is finally out and shows Scott Lang and his crew transported to the Quantum Realm where they meet Marvel`s next big baddie after Thanos. 

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the more than 2-minute long trailer shows Jonathan Majors playing the role Kang; however, this is the alternate version of that villain who will go on to become the big bad of Marvel`s Multiverse Saga, including the upcoming `Avengers: The Kang Dynasty`. 

Jonathan has previously appeared as a character called He Who Remains in the Disney+ series `Loki`.`Quantumania`centers on Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who once again teams up with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). 

Watch the trailer here

Marvel newcomer Kathryn Newton plays Scott`s daughter, Cassie, who is aged up following the five-year time jump that took place in `Avengers: Endgame`, reported The Hollywood Reporter. 

Prior to the release of the trailer `Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania` director Peyton Reed tweeted earlier today that Marvel true believers should "fasten their seatbelts" 

Previously in July, Reed told EW at San Diego Comic-Con, "We were thrilled to get to do a third Ant-Man movie and do a trilogy and we knew if we were going to do that we wanted to do some things differently. We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that`s going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie." 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is currently scheduled to release in theatres on February 17, 2023. 

Live Tv

Paul RuddAnt man trailerAnt-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailerMarvel studios new filmAnt man and the wasp trailerScott Lang

Trending news

indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi celebrates Diwali among soldiers in Kargil
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir