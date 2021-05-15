हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis, John Travolta to reunite for the first in 27 years in 'Paradise City'

Bruce Willis will essay the role of renegade bounty hunter, Ryan Swan, who must carve his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin, played by Travolta, who murdered his father.

Bruce Willis, John Travolta to reunite for the first in 27 years in &#039;Paradise City&#039;

Los Angeles: Hollywood stars John Travolta and Bruce Willis will be reteaming for the first time since "Pulp Fiction" in Chuck Russell-directed action movie "Paradise City".

According to Deadline, the production on the movie will start from Monday in Maui, Hawaii.

Willis will essay the role of renegade bounty hunter, Ryan Swan, who must carve his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin, played by Travolta, who murdered his father.

Thai actor-model Praya Lundberg will play the female lead.

Corey Large, who is a frequent collaborator of Willis, is co-writing "Paradise City" with his writing partner Ed John Drake.

Large will also star as part of Willis' bounty hunting posse in the film.

Brian O'Shea and Nat McCormick of The Exchange are serving as executive producers along with Ruben Islas and Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital are executive produce. 

 

Bruce Willis John Travolta Paradise City Hollywood
