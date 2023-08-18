trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650534
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Continues To Run Strong At Indian Box Office, Hits 150 Crore Mark

After hitting the 100 crore mark, the film has now entered the 150 Crore club, successfully drawing fans back to the theatres and garnering enormous affection and appreciation from them. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) latest theatrical release, Oppenheimer, has been breaking all the records ever since its release. This masterpiece by Christopher Nolan features some of the most talented actors like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles. 

After hitting the 100 crore mark, the film has now entered the 150 Crore club, successfully drawing fans back to the theatres and garnering enormous affection and appreciation from them. Oppenheimer is still running strong and has become the biggest Hollywood film this year. It has seen an immense number of houseful shows and has significantly contributed to the Indian box office. Christopher Nolan continues to create magic, standing strong against the rest of the competition. 

The film revolves around the epic story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and how he created the atomic bombs. Oppenheimer hit Indian theatres on July 21, 2023. If you haven’t watched it yet, book your tickets now!

