topStoriesenglish2617605
NewsEntertainmentMovies
WHAT IS A WOMAN

Elon Musk Promotes Matt Walsh's 'What Is A Woman?' Documentary, Wants Every Parent To Watch It

Matt Walsh's 90-minute long documentary 'What Is A Woman?', which tackles gender and transgender issues, is now available for free viewing on Twitter. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'What Is A Woman?' documentary available for free streaming on Twitter
  • It is presented by political commentator Matt Walsh
  • Twitter owner Elon Musk wants all parents to watch the documentary

Trending Photos

Elon Musk Promotes Matt Walsh's 'What Is A Woman?' Documentary, Wants Every Parent To Watch It

New Delhi: Matt Walsh, a prominent American right-wing political commentator and author, recently released his online documentary 'What is a Woman?' which has created quite a significant buzz on the internet. The documentary is making headlines for its critical take on gender and transgender identity, sex reassignment surgery, transgender youth and transgender athletes in women's sports.

The Daily Wire’s 95-minute documentary 'What Is a Woman?' asks 'the question you're not allowed to ask' and is 'the documentary they don't want you to see," as per the film's description. In his documentary, Matt Walsh engages in conversations with politicians, medical professionals, activists and individuals from diverse backgrounds, in an attempt to question the logic behind a gender ideology movement.

On Thursday, (June 1), the documentary was made available to stream through the news outlet's Twitter account for a period of 24 hours to celebrate the first anniversary of its release. Shortly after it was published, Twitter issued its 'hateful' tag, limiting its discoverability on the platform. 

In response, The Daily Wire's co-founder Jeremy Boreing posted a Twitter thread directly tagging its owner and former CEO Elon Musk. In his post, Boreing accused the Twitter's owner of cancelling the film's agreed premiere over two instances of misgendering. Following his post, Musk, on Saturday (June 3) retweeted the Daily Wire's documentary and shared a now-pinned post, stating, "Every parent should watch this," promoting "What is a Woman?"

Musk's promotion of 'What is a Woman?' sparked a debate online that saw the film gain over 156 million views and at least 414.8 times likes.

 

How And Where To Watch 'What Is A Woman?' 

 

The 2022 American online film talks about gender and transgender issues presented by conservative political commentator Matt Walsh. The documentary is currently available to stream on Daily Wire's official Twitter account and is also available on their website to subscribed members.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?