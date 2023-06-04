Elon Musk Promotes Matt Walsh's 'What Is A Woman?' Documentary, Wants Every Parent To Watch It

New Delhi: Matt Walsh, a prominent American right-wing political commentator and author, recently released his online documentary 'What is a Woman?' which has created quite a significant buzz on the internet. The documentary is making headlines for its critical take on gender and transgender identity, sex reassignment surgery, transgender youth and transgender athletes in women's sports.

The Daily Wire’s 95-minute documentary 'What Is a Woman?' asks 'the question you're not allowed to ask' and is 'the documentary they don't want you to see," as per the film's description. In his documentary, Matt Walsh engages in conversations with politicians, medical professionals, activists and individuals from diverse backgrounds, in an attempt to question the logic behind a gender ideology movement.

On Thursday, (June 1), the documentary was made available to stream through the news outlet's Twitter account for a period of 24 hours to celebrate the first anniversary of its release. Shortly after it was published, Twitter issued its 'hateful' tag, limiting its discoverability on the platform.

It's the movie they really don't want you to see: #WhatIsAWoman?



Watch the explosive documentary starring @MattWalshBlog FREE on Twitter for 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/qDi7thCNid — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 2, 2023

110 million views and a 120 thousand retweets. Incredible. https://t.co/aVMEwFHCro — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 3, 2023

In response, The Daily Wire's co-founder Jeremy Boreing posted a Twitter thread directly tagging its owner and former CEO Elon Musk. In his post, Boreing accused the Twitter's owner of cancelling the film's agreed premiere over two instances of misgendering. Following his post, Musk, on Saturday (June 3) retweeted the Daily Wire's documentary and shared a now-pinned post, stating, "Every parent should watch this," promoting "What is a Woman?"

Twitter canceled a deal with @realdailywire to premiere What is a Woman? for free on the platform because of two instances of "misgendering."



I'm not kidding.



Here's what happened:_1/16 — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

Musk's promotion of 'What is a Woman?' sparked a debate online that saw the film gain over 156 million views and at least 414.8 times likes.

Every parent should watch this https://t.co/pIp6UP6vq8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

How And Where To Watch 'What Is A Woman?'

The 2022 American online film talks about gender and transgender issues presented by conservative political commentator Matt Walsh. The documentary is currently available to stream on Daily Wire's official Twitter account and is also available on their website to subscribed members.