K Pop Group EVNNE is back with [Un: SEEN]

After their successful debut in 2023 with [Target: ME], EVNNE returns with the release of their 2nd mini-album [Un: SEEN]. If [Target: ME] showcased their talent to their fans as a group and gave an insight into their unrestrained personalities. However, with [Un: SEEN], the members share the untold stories behind the scars borne on the road to debuting and from their life experiences. Through this new music, the EVNNE members hope to convey the ‘seen’ and ‘unseen’ sides of themselves.

“We expressed another rascal-like side with newly upgraded energy and this time, I participated in both composing and writing lyrics, so I think it became a more meaningful album to me.” – KEITA, Member of EVNNE

[Un: SEEN] includes five new songs: “UGLY,” “SYRUP,” “K.O. (Keep On),” “Chase,” and “Festa.” The title track, “UGLY,” talks about accepting the ‘ugly’ sides of oneself. Although the word has negative connotations, EVNNE encourages listeners to embrace it without hesitation or worry and shares a message of acceptance and self-discovery.

Unlike the first album, we came back as more mature rascals with this second album, so we're happy to show you all a more diverse side of us. All the songs including the b-side tracks in this second album are good, so please listen to it a lot.”

– MUN JUNGHYUN, Member of EVNNE

The septet comprising members KEITA, PARK HANBIN, LEE JEONGHYEON, YOO SEUNGEON, JI YUNSEO, MUN JUNGHYUN, and PARK JIHOO, have once again participated in creating their music. On this mini-album, there is a track by the name of “SYRUP,” in which KEITA, YUNSEO, and JEONGHYEON each participated in the writing of the lyrics. “Chase” contains lyrics written by KEITA and SEUNGEON. And for the track “Festa,” KEITA took part in writing the song’s melody and rap lines.